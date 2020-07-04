After the release of the much-awaited Dark Mode feature on Android and iOS phones earlier this year, WhatsApp is back in the news for a fresh round of features in order to provide smooth messaging and call experience to its users. One of the most popular instant messaging services took out a plethora of features recently.

From animated stickers to dark mode for web and desktop version to improved video calls, there are a host of features to look out for. However, they are still in Beta versions on Google and Apple's application stores and are not currently available. These features will be rolled out for both Android and iOS apps in the coming weeks, the Facebook-owned company tweeted.

New feature alert! We are rolling out Dark Mode on desktop, improvements to group video calls, Status in KaiOS - and coming in a few weeks, Animated Stickers and QR codes. pic.twitter.com/wflA9WO0wJ — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) July 1, 2020

Various upcoming features such as animated stickers, QR codes, Dark mode for web and desktop, enhanced video calls, disappearing status feature for KaiOS. These updates also include WhatsApp's much-awaited official release of multi-device support for users willing to use the app on two different devices with the same phone number, however, no official date of release has been announced for the multi-device support feature yet.

Here is a lowdown on all the new WhatsApp features:

1) Animated Stickers: This feature has been in the working for long now with several beta updates on it. According to the latest updates on WABetaInfo blog, this animated sticker pack is expected to be added to the stickers tab, which already exists on the app. Users will reportedly be able to forward these animated stickers to other contacts just like they forward stagnant stickers and GIFs. Apart from that, you can also choose from the pack to view, save or star these stickers once downloaded. Such stickers are already available on other chat apps such as Telegram and others.

How to get the animated stickers now?

According to the blog, users can start to download and use this animated sticker pack. If you don’t see any animated sticker pack in the WhatsApp Store, it means the feature is not ready for you, but you might be able to download the entire pack if another user sends the animated sticker to you.

2) QR codes: A fresh new feature to add contacts without actually asking for phone numbers every time you want to add a new contact to your WhatsApp chat list. With this new feature, you just need to scan and save the other person's number.

3) Dark mode for WhatsApp web and Desktop version: After dark mode feature for Android and IOS users, the social messaging app is now heading fast towards a stable release for dark mode on WhatsApp's web version, finally!

4) Improved video calls: With the current work from home scenario across the globe in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp has been updating its video calling services for improved calls for work and personal use. With the upcoming update, you can maximise a particular contact's video to the full screen by only tapping on the person't call. Earlier, WhatsApp introduced the feature to add up to eight people on a video call.

5) Disappearing status on WhatsApp stories for KaiOS: WhatsApp has also said it will soon add the disappearing status for KaiOS. In this, a WhatsApp status, resembling stories from Instagram ad other apps, will disappear after a period os 24 hours. The feature is already available to Android and iOS users.

However, as mentioned, the new features will reach users "over the next few weeks", with the latest versions of the app.

