WhatsApp new features: Dark Mode for web, animated stickers, improved video call

1) Animated Stickers: This feature has been in the working for long now with several beta updates on it. According to the latest updates on WABetaInfo blog, this animated sticker pack is expected to be added to the stickers tab, which already exists on the app. Users will reportedly be able to forward these animated stickers to other contacts just like they forward stagnant stickers and GIFs. Apart from that, you can also choose from the pack to view, save or star these stickers once downloaded. Such stickers are already available on other chat apps such as Telegram and others.