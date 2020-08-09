WhatsApp constantly keeps updating its app for its more than 2 billion users worldwide. After a recent addition of Facebook's Messenger Rooms support on WhatsApp web, WhatsApp is back in the news for a fresh round of features in order to provide smooth messaging and call experience to its users.

From always mute option to search the web feature, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is coming up with plethora of features soon.

However, some of these features are still under-development and the company has not officially announced the release but reports suggest they will be out soon.

Here is a lowdown on WhatsApp new features to look out for:

Search the Web option:

WhatsApp has now added a fresh feature to help you debunk such viral or frequently forwarded messages to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation on its platform. Now, with the 'Search the web' feature's roll out, WhatsApp will let users check the authenticity of the forwarded message to avoid being ill-informed, the company announced in a blog post.

Search the web is being rolled out starting today in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US for those on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web, the company stated.

Disappearing or expiring messages:

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp’s beta version, has re-spotted a feature that allows users to send text messages that disappear after a set period of time. When the feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, there were no details provided to the user. However, the latest update shows that WhatsApp maybe closing up to the final version of the feature.

WhatsApp might soon introduce the feature in the future updates.

Multiple devices support:

WhatsApp has been working on a multi-device support feature for quite some time now. This new feature will let users access WhatsApp on multiple devices such as smartphones or tablets with a single account. The feature is currently under development for a few months and the company seems to constantly push new Beta releases, which can suggest that the feature might be rolled out soon.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the same showing the Linked Devices feature, which suggests that you may be able to link multiple devices with the same account.

Picture-In-Picture support for ShareChat videos

According to reports, WhatsApp is working on adding picture-in-picture support for ShareChat videos for its app on both Android and iOS smartphones. Once this feature is rolled out WhatsApp users will be able to watch ShareChat Videos within the app in the picture-in-picture mode as they watch YouTube videos.

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp is set to launch its payment services in India, with the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) informing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the messaging platform has met data localization requirements.

