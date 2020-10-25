WhatsApp new features this week: Always mute option, in-chat shopping, and more

WhatsApp constantly keeps updating its app in order to provide smooth messaging and call experience to its 2-billion plus users across the world. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging app rolled out one of the most awaited feature of " Always Mute " via which, users can now mute chats indefinitely unlike earlier time duration of muting a chat for a maximum period of a year.

This, and a few other features were either rolled out this week or are in the works to be released soon. Here's a lowdown on new WhatsApp features that were introduced this week:

Always Mute:

WhatsApp's "Always Mute" option is now available on both iOS and Android versions of the app. The feature is self-explanatory as it essentially replaces the time limit for muting a particular chat or a group. With the release of the feature, users can now mute a chat indefinitely instead of the maximum limit of 1 year. This is a blessing in disguise for all those annoying chats that you never want to indulge with but would feel too rude to block.

New linked devices:

As per reports, WhatsApp is also working on introducing an upgrade to the UI for WhatsApp Web with a label “Use WhatsApp on other devices." Up until now, when users clicked on WhatsApp Web/Desktop in the Settings section, they used to see a QR code scanner, which enabled them to scan the QR code on WhatsApp Web to access WhatsApp on a laptop or a tablet. Now, it has updated the UI to display the label “Use WhatsApp on other devices" which is placed on top of the ‘Link a Device’ button. This button will enable users to create new sessions using WhatsApp Web on other devices. However, it will be available in the future.

New Storage UI look:

WhatsApp has also updated its storage UI look for Beta users. According to the blog, the roll out began in past beta, but at that time the roll out was slow and not many people received the redesign. With the current beta for Android, several users are now reportedly receiving the feature.

WhatsApp Web calls:

Reports are suggesting that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will give users the the option to make calls through its web/desktop version, WhatsApp Web. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web will get a video call option and a voice call option that will be placed on the opposite end of the contact, which will make users make WhatsApp calls using their web browsers.

WhatsApp Business:

WhatsApp has introduced new features that allow WhatsApp Business users to sell products directly from the platform. The feature will allow purchases to be made directly from a WhatsApp chat with a business. The company will also provide hosting services to small businesses through Facebook’s partners in the country.

While WhatsApp already charges businesses for sending notification messages to customers, the new services allow the platform a new revenue making opportunity. The company said the Facebook hosting solutions will require additional payments and both businesses and customers will be made aware that their data is being shared with Facebook in such cases.

