WhatsApp new features this week: Always mute option, in-chat shopping, and more

As per reports, WhatsApp is also working on introducing an upgrade to the UI for WhatsApp Web with a label “Use WhatsApp on other devices." Up until now, when users clicked on WhatsApp Web/Desktop in the Settings section, they used to see a QR code scanner, which enabled them to scan the QR code on WhatsApp Web to access WhatsApp on a laptop or a tablet. Now, it has updated the UI to display the label “Use WhatsApp on other devices" which is placed on top of the ‘Link a Device’ button. This button will enable users to create new sessions using WhatsApp Web on other devices. However, it will be available in the future.