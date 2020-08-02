WhatsApp new features this week: Always mute option, Messenger Rooms, and more

As reports suggest, WhatsApp has been working on a self-destructing messages feature for long now. As the name suggests, messages can be timed to self-destruct within a stipulated time period. Similar to the Stories feature on the application, that lets users post pictures and videos for a limited period of time, this new feature will limit the timing on text and is expected to be restricted to private and group chats. The feature is still disabled but it may soon get operational in the future builds.