According to a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features and updates on the beta version of the application, version 2.21.5.4 shows a redesigned media footer. A media footer can be found on the bottom of page before sending any pictures or videos or any other media. The media button icon has been modified to reflect a new icon. Earlier versions of the application used ‘+’ symbol. The re-designed bar also shows up when a user posts a status on the app. In terms of functionality in the app, there doesn’t seem to be any changes apart from the design of the UI. Read more.