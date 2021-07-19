Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp new group call feature rolling out: Enter a call even after missing it. Here's how

WhatsApp group call feature will be found under the calls tab
2 min read . 09:39 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to see the calls that were missed and are still going on
  • They will also be able to see who all are on the call and who haven't joined it yet

WhatsApp group calls feature has easily become one of the most valued additions on the platform. The instant messaging company introduced numerous enhancements to the group call feature since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out across the globe. WhatsApp will now introduce a new feature to further refine the user experience. Users will be able to get back to a group call even if they have missed it.

Joining missed WhatsApp group calls, earlier needed one of the members on call to either to add the member who missed it or start a new call entirely. With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to see the calls that were missed and are still going on.

Also read- WhatsApp without a smartphone: New multi-device support starts rolling out to beta users

WhatsApp has announced that the joinable calls feature will be rolling out from today. Additionally, the app has confirmed that the new feature will in no way affect the security and privacy of end-to-end encryption.

Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp.

If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. Additionally, a member can also drop-off and re-join a group call so long as it is still ongoing.

In order to provide more details of the ongoing calls, the company has also created a call info screen. This screen will display who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. And, if you hit ‘ignore’ you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp.

The new feature will help users who frequently go on WhatsApp group calls with the maximum amount of participants. They will be able to enter the call at any given moment and view the people who are on call. The new feature will be available with both group video as well as voice calls.

