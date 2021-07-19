{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp group calls feature has easily become one of the most valued additions on the platform. The instant messaging company introduced numerous enhancements to the group call feature since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out across the globe. WhatsApp will now introduce a new feature to further refine the user experience. Users will be able to get back to a group call even if they have missed it.

WhatsApp has announced that the joinable calls feature will be rolling out from today. Additionally, the app has confirmed that the new feature will in no way affect the security and privacy of end-to-end encryption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp.

If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. Additionally, a member can also drop-off and re-join a group call so long as it is still ongoing.

In order to provide more details of the ongoing calls, the company has also created a call info screen. This screen will display who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. And, if you hit ‘ignore’ you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature will help users who frequently go on WhatsApp group calls with the maximum amount of participants. They will be able to enter the call at any given moment and view the people who are on call. The new feature will be available with both group video as well as voice calls.

