WhatsApp is releasing a host of the new features for its users. The company has been rolling out the new update since last week and in order to make use of these features, the user will have to download the latest version of the application from their respective app stores.

The new update will include the launch of improved search feature for stickers, a new animated sticker pack and many more options when it comes to wallpapers on the instant messaging platform.

Improved Sticker Search

With the new update, WhatsApp users will easily be able to search and find stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. According to a release by the company, the sticker app creators are encouraged to tag their stickers with emojis and text moving forward. This will help with the discoverability of their stickers with a broader range of WhatsApp users.

The World’s Health Organization has also introduced a “Together at Home" sticker pack which is now available as animated stickers. A statement by the company claims that Together at Home has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp. The sticker pack will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form.

The “Together at Home" sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localized for 9 languages - Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Wallpapers

Wallpapers on WhatsApp are seeing four major updates - custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings.

Custom chat wallpapers makes the user’s chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper different chats. WhatsApp claims this will also reduce the chances of sending a message to a wrong chat. Doodle wallpapers are also getting an upgrade. They will now be available in more colours.

WhatsApp has also introduced new wallpapers of the nature and architecture from around the world. The user can find them in the “Bright" and “Dark" albums, according to their preferences.

The user can now set a separate wallpaper in dark mode. Chat wallpapers can automatically transition as the phone device setting switches from light to dark mode.

