Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out its ‘ View Once’ feature that deletes messages once they are read. Last November, it had released a feature that automatically deletes messages after 7 days, adding the option of 24-hour limit in April this year. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is working on extending the limit of days for disappearing messages to 90 days.

The feature is currently under development and will be available in a future development. As per a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users will be able to choose to keep the disappearing messages option ‘Off’ or select a time limit of 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

The header for the page is outdated and still shows 7 days, showing that the feature is still under development. It is likely to be corrected before WhatsApp releases the feature for a wider user base.

In personal chats, the option for disappearing messages can be toggled by both parties. In group conversations, anyone can change the setting, by the group administrator can select which members can, by going to Group Setting under Group Info.

It seems there will be some time before the feature is available for beta users. It then might take weeks, or even months, before arriving on normal users' account.

