WhatsApp now allows users to pin messages. Here's how to use the new feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new pinned message feature on iOS and Android devices that will allow users to pin individual or group chat messages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp will allow users to pin a message in a group or individual conversation, potentially saving a lot of time that would have been spent going through messages. However, unlike other messaging apps, a message can only be pinned on WhatsApp for a maximum of 30 days, while the default option is 7 days and the minimum duration for a message to be pinned is 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to pin messages on WhatsApp? The messaging platform clarified that users can pin any type of message in a conversation, including text, polls, emoji and the rest. A message can be pinned by going to the menu, clicking on 'Pin' and selecting the duration of the pinned message. This can be done by swiping right on the chat you want to pin on your iPhone, or by holding the chat you want to pin on your Android.

Group admins will be able to choose whether only admins or all members can choose to pin a message. However, it's not yet clear whether WhatsApp will bring the pin chat feature to WhatsApp Channels, reported TechCrunch.

Notably, prominent WhatsApp competitors such as iMessage and Telegram already offer users the ability to pin a message for individual and group chats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp has been focusing on adding new features to its app recently, with the Meta-owned company releasing a new privacy-focused feature called 'View Once Voice Messages' last week. The new feature allows users to share sensitive information via voice messages that can only be played once by the recipient.

In addition, a recent WhatsApp Beta Info report noted that the social media company is also working on improving its integration with Instagram with a new feature that will allow users to share status updates directly to Instagram as a story.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.