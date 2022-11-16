WhatsApp now allows using one account in multiple smartphones: Here’s how

Meanwhile, as per a report, WhatsApp is also testing a beta version for the reduction of notification overload on user accounts by automatically muting the group notification alerts which exceed a certain number of members and categorically, could be a large group. To recall, the instant messaging app has recently increased its group chat participants limit from 256 to 1,024 members to bring more business and make the platform popular for official works. The move of reducing the notification overload could be a move to help the recent development.