WhatsApp now lets users search for businesses: Here's how to use the new feature

WhatsApp now lets users search for businesses: Here's how to use the new feature2 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- WhatsApp says that this will save people from having to find phone numbers on websites or search for one in their contacts list.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for its users. It has introduced the ability to search businesses on WhatsApp by category– such as travel or banking – or search for one by name to find it. Announcing via a blog post, WhatsApp says that this will save people from having to find phone numbers on websites or search for one in their contacts list. The feature is currently available to users in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom.
Here’s how to search for businesses on WhatsApp and how to shop from them
Step 1- Go to WhatsApp
Step 2- Click on the chat icon and tap Businesses under "Discover"
Step 3- Next, select your location sharing preference
Step 4- If you want to use your location to find businesses in your area, tap on CONTINUE
Step 5- You can also select a location manually and pick a location from the map.
Step 6- Type in the query for the business you’re looking for.
Step 7- You can refine your search even more by tapping a filter chip at the top of the list. WhatsApp allows you to filter the businesses by category, distance, open status or catalog.
Step 8- Now, tap a business to view their business profile.
Step 9- You can now start conversing with the business profile by tapping on the chat button
In its blog post, WhatsApp also said that it is expanding the ability to make payment from a chat with their credit or debit card in Brazil as well. The feature was recently launched for WhatsApp users in India.
Meanwhile, the instant messaging app now allows its beta users to connect their accounts with another handset and an Android tablet. According to a report by GSM Arena, WhatsApp has a new buddy mode that helps users to enable and attach a secondary smartphone to their primary account. This has been included in the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.18, the report adds.
