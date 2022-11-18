WhatsApp now lets users search for businesses: Here's how to use the new feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for its users. It has introduced the ability to search businesses on WhatsApp by category– such as travel or banking – or search for one by name to find it. Announcing via a blog post, WhatsApp says that this will save people from having to find phone numbers on websites or search for one in their contacts list. The feature is currently available to users in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom.

