WhatsApp now lets you manage storage better, delete bulk content

WhatsApp has finally rolled out a release for a more efficient way to manage storage on your device as well as help you easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be filling your phone.

The Facebook-owned social messaging app now offers easy clean-up suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded a number of times, sorting files according to size in descending order, an by providing a way to preview files before deleting them. With regard to bulk deletion, you can also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete.

The new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week, said WhatsApp in a release. Therefore, if you have still not received the update, wait for it for another few days or manually update the app from Google Play Store or App Store, if that option exists.

Once the update is available, you can navigate to the new tool by going to Settings followed by Storage and data, and access the Manage storage option.

The feature is quite an important for WhatsApp over 2 billion users as most of such messages eat up a phone's memory. The storage management tool has an added need right now with people living indoors due to work from home situations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and their only means to socialise is via such messaging and video conferencing apps.

Apart from this, WhatsApp also added a new, much-awaited feature to clear storage further. WhatsApp recently released the Disappearing Messages feature, which once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats disappear after seven days.

As per the information provided on the support page, enabling the settings will not affect the messages previously sent or received in chat.

While the users can themselves turn disappearing messages on and off for individual chats, in a group chat, only the admins will get to use the feature.





