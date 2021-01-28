WhatsApp Pay data won’t be shared with Facebook, company clarifies

“If there is any conflict between the WhatsApp India Payments Privacy Policy and the WhatsApp Privacy Policy, the WhatsApp India Payments Privacy Policy will control solely with respect to your use of UPI Payments," the post states. That said, the company did mention that it “may share" UPI transaction data “for identified exceptions" with affiliates and regulators “subject to regulatory approvals" in order to stop illegal use of the platforms and in compliance with local laws. According to WhatsApp, all payments data is encrypted and kept within the Indian borders, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines.

