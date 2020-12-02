WhatsApp Pay: How to enable, send and receive money

Last month, WhatsApp Pay rolled out its payments services in India, which counts as its biggest market with over 400 million users, after receiving nod from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

After launch, the Facebook-owned company said that its payments feature has been designed in partnership with NPCI using UPI, an India-first, real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 160 supported banks. With this, - will compete with players like Paytm, Google Pay, Walmart-owned PhonePe and Amazon Pay.

However, even with a 400-million user base in the country, WhatsApp Pay will only be rolled out to 20 million WhatsApp users. That's because NPCI has said that a 30% cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via every third party payments app from January 1, 2021.

Currently, it is working with five banks in India - ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank - and people can send money on WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI supported app.

To send money on WhatsApp in the country, it’s important to have a bank account and debit card in India. The Facebook-owned messaging app will send instructions to banks, also known as payment service providers, that will initiate the transfer of money via UPI between sender and receiver bank accounts.

With this, WhatsApp users can send money to anyone using a UPI supported app.

While using WhatsApp for payments, one needs to enter a personal UPI PIN for each transaction.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable, send or receive money via WhatsApp Pay:

1) Click on the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone and select the three-dotted icon visible on the top right corner of your screen.

2) Select 'Payments', then 'Add payment method'

3) A list of bank names will be on your screen.

4) After you finish selecting your bank name, your cell number, which is linked with the bank, will be verified.

5) For verification, a user needs to select 'Verify' via SMS.

Note: You need to make sure the WhatsApp number is the same as the one linked to your bank a/c.

6) Once you're done with the verification process, a user then needs to complete setting up payments.

7) A UPI pin is mandatory for carrying out transactions on WhatsApp similar to how it's on other apps.

8) Following this, you can see the chosen bank on the payments page.

If user wants to send or receive money

1) Open any chat on WhatsApp and select the 'attachment' icon.

2) Click on 'Payment' and add the money you want to send to the person. A user can also add a note.

3) To finish the payment process on WhatsApp, you will have to enter your UPI PIN.

4) After you finish you transaction, you will get a confirmation message.

Payments on WhatsApp is now available for users on the latest version of the iPhone and Android app.

