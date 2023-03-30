WhatsApp plans to introduce 15 new durations for its disappearing messages

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Meta, is accessible on various platforms. In 2020, WhatsApp introduced the disappearing message feature, which enables users to have their messages automatically deleted after a certain period. According to reports, the company is now planning to enhance this feature by adding 15 additional duration options. This update will provide users with greater control and flexibility over their messages.

An upcoming update for WhatsApp Desktop is expected to include the ability to adjust the duration of disappearing messages, as reported by WABetaInfo after spotting the feature in the latest beta update.

The disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp is designed to automatically delete selected messages after a specified time period, adding an extra layer of privacy to users' conversations. This functionality helps ensure that messages are not saved indefinitely on either the recipient's device or WhatsApp's servers.

As of now, WhatsApp only offers three options for disappearing messages, namely 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days. However, according to a report, the messaging app is working on adding more duration options to this feature. Screenshots shared in the report provide a glimpse of the new durations that are being developed.

WhatsApp users will soon have more options to choose from when it comes to disappearing messages. The messaging app is reportedly working on an update that will allow users to choose from 15 different durations for disappearing messages. These new options will be accessible from the "More options" menu and will include durations ranging from one year to just one hour. This added flexibility will give users more control over their conversations and allow them to customize their disappearing message settings to fit their needs.

The beta version of WhatsApp's Windows Desktop client has revealed the new disappearing messages durations. It is not yet confirmed if the same durations will be available in the beta versions of iOS and Android.

Expanding the duration options for disappearing messages in WhatsApp will give users greater flexibility and control over their private conversations. The addition of an hour duration could prove to be particularly useful for messages containing sensitive or confidential information, as it would ensure that such messages are automatically deleted from the server and the recipient's device after a short period of time. This would enhance the privacy and security of WhatsApp's messaging service.