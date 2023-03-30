WhatsApp plans to introduce 15 new durations for its disappearing messages

WhatsApp plans to introduce 15 new durations for its disappearing messages2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:21 PM IST
An upcoming update for WhatsApp Desktop is expected to include the ability to adjust the duration of disappearing messages, as reported by WABetaInfo after spotting the feature in the latest beta update. The disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp is designed to automatically delete selected messages after a specified time period, adding an extra layer of privacy to users' conversations.
WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Meta, is accessible on various platforms. In 2020, WhatsApp introduced the disappearing message feature, which enables users to have their messages automatically deleted after a certain period. According to reports, the company is now planning to enhance this feature by adding 15 additional duration options. This update will provide users with greater control and flexibility over their messages.