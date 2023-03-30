WhatsApp plans to introduce 15 new durations for its disappearing messages

WhatsApp users will soon have more options to choose from when it comes to disappearing messages. The messaging app is reportedly working on an update that will allow users to choose from 15 different durations for disappearing messages. These new options will be accessible from the "More options" menu and will include durations ranging from one year to just one hour. This added flexibility will give users more control over their conversations and allow them to customize their disappearing message settings to fit their needs.