WhatsApp plans to work on Calling shortcut feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is planning to work on a new feature which will help the Android users to make calls easily, suggests a report. This feature will let users make calls using the application.

The upcoming alleged feature is said to enable users to quickly access their contacts list and make calls without opening the application. This lets users set up custom shortcuts for often called contacts. This allowed users to make calls quickly. The instant messaging app is planning to make calling as easy as sending messages.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the calling shortcut feature combined with the application is likely to make calling simple for users by just tapping the contact cell within the contact list. Moreover, the report suggests that the new upcoming feature will automatically be added to the home screen of the device once created.

Meanwhile, an instant messaging platform, said that it has banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in November, marginally lower than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month.

The banned WhatsApp accounts in India include 13.89 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users. In December, WhatsApp banned 37.16 lakh accounts in the country, including 9.9 lakh accounts which were barred proactively.

"Between 1 December 2022 and 31 December 2022, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,389,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," WhatsApp said in its India Monthly Report for December published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.

The tougher IT rules, which came into effect last year, mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

Big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters time and again over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and 'de-platforming' users.

The government last week announced three grievances appeal committees that will handle user's complaints against the large social media companies from March 1. WhatsApp users' appeal in December jumped by about 70 per cent to 1607, including an appeal to ban 1,459 accounts, compared to 946 complaints in November.