WhatsApp plans to work on Calling shortcut feature for Android: Report
- As per a report by WABetaInfo, the calling shortcut feature combined with the application is likely to make calling simple for users by just tapping the contact cell within the contact list. Moreover, the report suggests that the new upcoming feature will automatically be added to the home screen of the device once created.
WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is planning to work on a new feature which will help the Android users to make calls easily, suggests a report. This feature will let users make calls using the application.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×