In January this year, WhatsApp announced an update to its privacy policy. The Facebook-owned company later announced a 15 May deadline to accept the policy. The company has assured that despite crossing the deadline, users will not lose any functions.

The company's spokesperson told Mint, “WhatsApp continues to provide an important way for friends and family to stay in touch during this difficult time. While the majority of users have already approved our update, no one will lose functionality on May 15 if they haven’t yet and we’ll be sure to provide reminders at a later time."

"We want everyone to know that this update does not impact the privacy of personal messages. We’re providing information about new options we are building to communicate with businesses that people may choose to use in the future. We’re grateful for the important role WhatsApp plays in people’s lives and we’ll take every opportunity to explain how we protect people’s personal messages and private information," they added.

The clarification came after earlier reports that suggested that WhatsApp will start cutting down some critical features from the application for users who do not accept the new privacy update.





