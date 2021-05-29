OPEN APP
WhatsApp had revealed its new privacy policy earlier this year. The instant messaging application had shifted the deadline for users to accept the new privacy policy to 15 May. Weeks before the May deadline, the company revealed that it will not stop users from accessing WhatsApp. However, the user will be prompted to accept the policy more frequently in the following weeks. The instant messaging application revealed that they will start curtailing features weeks after prompting the user to accept the policy. Now, WhatsApp has confirmed that users won't lose any functionality even if they don't accept the policy.

The Facebook-owned messaging application has confirmed that it won't restrict any functionality, according to what the company's spokesperson told The Next Web.

According to the report, WhatsApp spokesperson said, "Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we currently have no plans to limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook."

WhatsApp on Wednesday had moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's recently imposed IT Rules that would require the messaging services to "trace" the origin of particular messages sent on the service.

WhatsApp through its statement said, "Requiring messaging apps to 'trace' chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people's right to privacy."

