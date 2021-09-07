WhatsApp has been constantly updating features related to chats for both Android and iOS, but there has been no change to one feature on the application. Privacy settings on WhatsApp have remained unchanged for years with the same three options. This is set to change as WhatsApp is working on a new option for privacy settings on both Android and iOS.

Currently, WhatsApp privacy settings has three options - Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. This manages who can see your Last Seen, Profile Picture and About details on the messaging platform. Everyone opens these details to everyone, while selecting My Contacts limits them to those on you contact list. To hide these details, users only have Nobody.

Users cannot customise their privacy settings, like on Facebook, if they wanted. For example, to hide their Last Seen or Profile Picture from a certain contact, they will have to select Nobody, which will hide this detail from everybody.

Now, WhatsApp has started working on a new option for its privacy settings called ‘My Contacts Except…’, reported WABetaInfo, a portal that looks at latest updates on WhatsApp. The option will allow you to block specific contacts from seeing your last seen, profile picture or about.

WhatsApp is planning to add the "My contacts except..." option for Last Seen, Profile Picture and About, so you will be able to exclude specific contacts without disabling the feature! 💯

Note: you cannot see the last seen of excluded contacts.



Availability: in a future update. pic.twitter.com/LWTihboePd — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 7, 2021

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo has been taken from iOS, but the feature is expected to appear on Android too. The screenshot also shows the ‘My Contacts Except…’ option for Last Seen, but profile picture and about sections will also get it, said WABetaInfo.

The feature is currently in early stages of development and is likely to be released for beta testers in a future update. So to get it first, users can register with the WhatsApp beta programme on Android and iOS. The feature when it appears on the beta version will still be under development and it will be a while before it appears on the stable version.

However, the TestFlight app for has no open slots for WhatsApp on iOS and the beta testing programme for WhatsApp on Android is also full. You can install it from APKMirror when the new privacy features arrive to test them out though.

