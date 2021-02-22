WhatsApp privacy: What happens to your account if you don't accept new policy

WhatsApp has been facing serious flak since the instant messaging application rolled out an update to their privacy policy. The deadline was initially set for 8 January. However, the app decided to push it further down to 15 May after criticism from users across the globe.

On 15 May, what happens if you plan on not accepting WhatsApp's new privacy policy update. The messaging platform has revealed the options the users have through the company's FAQ section.

What happens on the effective date?

If the user hasn't accepted the new privacy policy by 15 May, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, the company claims that you won't have full functionality of WhatsApp until you accept. For a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won't be able to read or send messages from the app.

WhatsApp also provided a few options the users have. You can still accept the updates after May 15th. The company's policy related to inactive users will apply.

Before May 15th, you can export your chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report of your account.

In case the user has decided to delete their account from their Android, iPhone, or KaiOS device, they will have to be very sure as the process is irreversible. The messages and data will be erased completely and you will be removed from all of your WhatsApp groups. The WhatsApp backups will also be deleted, according to the company.

The company had recently revealed that they will be adding a few new features within the application that it claims will help users understand the new policy and clear the ‘misinformation’ around it.

The application will now use the Status feature to share their values and updates directly within WhatsApp.

The instant messaging application, In the coming weeks, will display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace.

