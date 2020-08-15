Telegram has finally announced the much-anticipated video call feature on its platform to take on its closest rival and one of the most popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp.

The video call feature is end-to-en encrypted and currently is available in alpha mode on its Android as well as the iOS versions of the app.

"You can start a video call from your contact's profile page, and switch video on or off at any time during voice calls. Like all other video content on Telegram, video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact," the company said in a statement.

All video calls will be encrypted on the app to protect users' data. "To confirm your connection, compare the four emoji shown on-screen for you and your chat partner – if they match, your call is 100% secured by time-tested encryption also used in Telegram's Secret Chats and Voice Calls," the company affirmed. You can find more details of how encryption works on Telegram on this page.

As Telegram also celebrated seven years of its service on 14 August, it also rolled out more animated emojis o its app, along with the video call feature. To get one of those emojis in a chat, simply send a message with a single emoji.

Telegram is the newest addition to the video-call era as the need for face-to-face communication saw a boom in the recent times due to global lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. Such lockdowns yielded work from home situations for all of us and therefore, video calls became somewhat imperative.

