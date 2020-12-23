WhatsApp rival Telegram to launch 'pay-for' services in 2021

“If we monetize large public one-to-many channels via the Ad Platform, the owners of these channels will receive free traffic in proportion to their size," he wrote. Another way Telegram could monetize its service is through premium stickers with “additional expressive features," he wrote. “The artists who make stickers of this new type will also get a part of the profit. We want millions of Telegram-based creators and small businesses to thrive, enriching the experience of all our users."