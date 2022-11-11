WhatsApp rolls out Do Not Disturb mode support for missed calls: Report2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- Once rolled out, WhatsApp users will see a new label “Silenced by Do Not Disturb” in the calls list.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms. Over the years, the company has added new features to the app to improve its user experience. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly releasing the Do Not Disturb mode support for missed calls. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the feature is rolling out to some beta testers via the WhatsApp beta available within the Play Store.