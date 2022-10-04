WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshot for view once messages

WhatsApp is releasing a new version of view once images and videos in order to prevent people from taking a screenshot.
Users are also being blocked from screen recording these messages.
Messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly blocking users from taking screenshots of view once messages. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is releasing a new version of view once images and videos in order to prevent people from taking a screenshot. Users are also being blocked from screen recording these messages. The ability is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store. For those unaware, WaBetaInfo is the online platform that tracks upcoming, new features of WhatsApp.
WhatsApp introduced the View Once feature earlier this year. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that automatically delete from the recipient’s chat once he/she has opened it. The feature is aimed to offer more privacy to WhatsApp users. However, the entire purpose is defeated if the recipient takes a screenshot of the chat.
With the new ability, users will not be able to take screenshots of view once messages. In case they try taking a screenshot, the image will be black. Once the feature is enabled, users cannot “take a screenshot due to security policy and a toast will show up but even if some people would use third-party extensions to be able to bypass the security policy, the image will always be black," the report says.
However, the recipient can still take screenshots of conversations even if they contain some disappearing messages. This is because the new feature is only limited to view once images and videos, the report adds. One cannot forward, export, or save, view once images and videos. But, the recipient may still take a photo by using a secondary mobile device. Therefore, it is always advisable to practice caution when sending view once messages.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to create polls to its users. According to a WaBetaInfo report, some beta users are finally able to create polls within group chats thanks to the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.16 update. The report says that feature is not limited to group admins.
