WhatsApp rolls out Missed Call Messages, AI image upgrades and new Status features: All you need to know

WhatsApp has rolled out a series of new features on Thursday for users worldwide as part of its push to enhance communication and creativity ahead of the holiday season, with updates spanning calling, messaging, AI-powered image tools and desktop usability, the Meta-owned platform announced.

Missed Call Messages replace voicemail One of the most notable additions is Missed Call Messages, a feature designed to replace traditional voicemail. When a call goes unanswered, users can now leave a quick voice or video note with a single tap. WhatsApp says this makes it simpler to stay connected without relying on older voicemail systems.

When a call goes unanswered, users can now leave a quick voice or video note with a single tap. WhatsApp says this makes it simpler to stay connected without relying on older voicemail systems.

New reactions and smarter calls Voice chats are also getting more interactive. Users can now react in real time with new reactions, such as cheers, without disrupting the conversation. In video calls, WhatsApp will automatically prioritise the active speaker, making group calls clearer and easier to follow.

Advertisement

Meta AI image creation gets a boost WhatsApp has upgraded its Meta AI image generation capabilities, promising significantly improved image quality. The company says the updates will be particularly useful for creating festive and seasonal images, such as holiday greetings.

Turn photos into short videos Another new Meta AI feature allows users to animate photos into short videos. By entering prompts or messages, users can transform static images into animated clips directly within the app.

Improved desktop experience On desktop, WhatsApp is introducing a new media tab that helps users organise documents, links and media across chats. Link previews have also been refined to look cleaner and more informative.

Advertisement

Also Read | WhatsApp testing Strict Account Settings to shield users from Cyber attacks

New stickers and interactive features Status updates are becoming more expressive with the addition of new stickers. Users can add music lyrics, interactive stickers and questions that others can respond to. Channels are also gaining a questions feature, allowing admins to interact with followers and receive responses in real time.

With these updates, WhatsApp is aiming to make conversations more engaging while adding creative tools just in time for the festive season.