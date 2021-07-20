WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that will allow a user to join a group video or voice call even after it has started. And, one will be able to see the new participants in a video call screen the way one sees on various communication apps.

WhatsApp has brought this new feature in which a user can see who is already on the group call, and who has been invited but has not yet joined.

"We've also created a call info screen so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. If you hit 'ignore' you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp," the company said in a statement.

When you receive a group video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you, the instant messaging company added.

The Facebook-owned company said the 'Joinable calls' reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to the group calling on WhatsApp.

Further, if someone misses a group call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. The call can be also be dropped off and could be re-joined again.

Additionally, the app has confirmed that the new feature will in no way affect the security and privacy of end-to-end encryption.

At present, the group calling on WhatsApp allows up to eight participants to video call with each other.

Group video call history will appear in the 'CALLS' tab.

You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call, according to WhatsApp.

