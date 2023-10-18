WhatsApp rolls out password-less ‘Passkey Feature’ for Android users. What is all about?
Meta-owned WhatsApp is gradually rolling out passkeys for Android users, offering increased security and login convenience.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced plans to roll out a password-less passkey feature for Android users. This initiative is designed to bolster security and convenience by eliminating the requirement for conventional two-factor SMS authentication, which can be both insecure and inconvenient.