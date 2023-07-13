WhatsApp rolls out Phone Number Privacy feature in Beta update. All you need to know1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST
WhatsApp has released a new feature called ‘phone number privacy’ for Android and iOS users, allowing them to conceal their phone numbers in community groups. The feature is currently available to beta users and is expected to roll out to a wider audience soon.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently initiated the release of a fresh feature called "phone number privacy" for both Android and iOS users. WABetaInfo's report indicates that this new feature is included in the beta update available for both operating systems. Once users install the latest beta update, they will come across a novel option labeled "phone number privacy" within the community announcement group info section.
