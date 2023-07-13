Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently initiated the release of a fresh feature called "phone number privacy" for both Android and iOS users. WABetaInfo's report indicates that this new feature is included in the beta update available for both operating systems. Once users install the latest beta update, they will come across a novel option labeled "phone number privacy" within the community announcement group info section.

Reportedly, the newly introduced "phone number privacy" feature in WhatsApp empowers users to safeguard their privacy by concealing their phone numbers within WhatsApp communities. By enabling this feature, users can ensure that their phone numbers are only visible to community administrators and individuals who have saved their contact information, adds the report.

Additionally, it provides the ability to hide full phone numbers from other participants engaged in the conversation.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that the phone number privacy feature applies solely to community members, as the phone number of the community admin will always remain visible.

According to the report, this new feature is currently accessible to certain beta users who have installed the latest WhatsApp updates for Android and iOS. The rollout of this feature is expected to reach a wider audience in the following days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also started rolling out a modified interface for iOS users. As reported by WABetaInfo - the online website which tracks new and upcoming features on WhatsApp, iOS users can now see a translucent tab bar and navigation bar.

WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 is marked as a compatible update. Although the official changelog from the App Store doesn’t mention news regarding the interface, the report confirms that this is widely rolling out to users on the stable release.

To check whether the translucent bar feature is available to you or not, simply update the WhatsApp app on your iPhone from the app store. You may need to restart the app to activate the changes. You need to open any section of the app to see if the translucent effect is available.