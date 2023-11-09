WhatsApp rolls out Protect IP address in calls feature: Here's how to enable it
WhatsApp has launched a privacy feature called 'Protect IP Address in Calls' that conceals users' IP addresses by routing call data through its servers. This enhancement offers an extra level of privacy and security for privacy-conscious users.
WhatsApp disclosed in a blog post that its calling feature leverages peer-to-peer connections, delivering faster data transfers and optimal audio quality. Nonetheless, a notable downside to this method is the necessity for users to disclose their IP addresses to one another, thereby exposing certain information, including their data provider and geographical location, to the other participant.