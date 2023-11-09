WhatsApp has launched a privacy feature called 'Protect IP Address in Calls' that conceals users' IP addresses by routing call data through its servers. This enhancement offers an extra level of privacy and security for privacy-conscious users.

WhatsApp disclosed in a blog post that its calling feature leverages peer-to-peer connections, delivering faster data transfers and optimal audio quality. Nonetheless, a notable downside to this method is the necessity for users to disclose their IP addresses to one another, thereby exposing certain information, including their data provider and geographical location, to the other participant.

To address this concern, WhatsApp has introduced a fresh privacy feature named 'Protect IP Address in Calls.' With this setting in place, individual calls no longer rely on P2P connections but are rather routed through a server, effectively concealing your IP address from the view of other participants. It is worth noting that group calls have always used this server-based relay, and now, individual calls do too.

According to the Meta owned instant messaging platform, they have introduced a novel feature designed to safeguard your IP address while making calls. By enabling this feature, all user call data will be routed through WhatsApp's servers.

This ensures that the user IP address remains hidden from other call participants, preventing them from discerning their approximate geographical location. This enhancement offers an extra level of privacy and security, catering specifically to privacy-conscious users, as per the WhatsApp blog post.

Additionally, the instant messaging app has confirmed that all calls remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that WhatsApp cannot intercept or listen to the communication. The rollout of the 'Protect IP Address in Calls' feature is being implemented gradually for Android and iOS users. Consequently, it might not be immediately visible on your device.

Here is how to enable the Protect IP Address in Calls

Navigate to WhatsApp and access the Settings menu.

Select Privacy, followed by Advanced.

Locate the option labeled 'Protect IP address in the calls' and activate it. Meanwhile, WhatsApp Channel is said to be in the process of developing or testing fresh voice message and sticker features. Additionally, it is reported that the platform may introduce advertisements in the Status feature.

In a recent interview with a Brazilian publication, WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, potentially disclosed the platform's ad-related intentions. According to Cathcart, WhatsApp will not display ads in the inbox, but there is a possibility they might appear in different locations, like Status or Channels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

