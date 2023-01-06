Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out proxy support for its users all over the world. With this new support, users will be able to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world. It will help them communicate freely in situations when the internet is blocked or disrupted.

Announcing the proxy support, WhatsApp said “We’re mindful that just as we’ve celebrated the start to 2023 through private texts or calls, there are many people who continue to be denied the ability to reach their loved ones because of internet shutdowns. To help, today we’re launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world."

“What this means is we’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted."

WhatsApp says that connecting via proxy will offer the high level of privacy and security that the social media platform provides. Users' personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption, it adds.

How to find a proxy to use

According to a WhatsApp FAQ page, users who have internet access can search through social media or search engines for trusted sources that have created a proxy. Once you have found a proxy to use, follow the steps below to connect. Before proceeding, make sure that you are running the latest version of WhatsApp.

On Android:

- Open WhatsApp and go to the Chats tab

- Tap More options and then tap on Settings

- Tap Storage and Data > Proxy

- Tap Use Proxy

- Tap Set Proxy and enter the proxy address

- Tap Save. If your connection is successful, a check mark will appear.

On iPhone:

- Go to WhatsApp Settings

- Tap Storage and Data > Proxy

- Tap Use Proxy

- Enter the proxy address and tap Save to connect

- A check mark will show if the connection is successful

Note: In case you are unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, it is likely that the proxy may have been blocked. WhatsApp users can long press the blocked proxy address to delete it and enter a new proxy address to try again.

WhatsApp says that use of a third-party proxy will share users’ IP address with the proxy provider. Third-party proxies aren't provided by the platform.