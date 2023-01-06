WhatsApp rolls out Proxy support: Here’s how to use2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM IST
- WhatsApp says that connecting via proxy will offer the high level of privacy and security that the social media platform provides.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out proxy support for its users all over the world. With this new support, users will be able to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world. It will help them communicate freely in situations when the internet is blocked or disrupted.