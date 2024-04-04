WhatsApp saw major disruptions in 'sending and receiving' messages at midnight
Meta-owned WhatsApp experienced a significant disruption late on Wednesday, causing issues with sending and receiving messages for many users.
Meta-owned WhatsApp witnessed a major disruption at around 11.55 pm on Wednesday. Many users reported issues with sending and receiving messages on the messaging app platform. It wasn't clear what caused the problem at midnight.
