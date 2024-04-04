Meta-owned WhatsApp experienced a significant disruption late on Wednesday, causing issues with sending and receiving messages for many users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp witnessed a major disruption at around 11.55 pm on Wednesday. Many users reported issues with sending and receiving messages on the messaging app platform. It wasn't clear what caused the problem at midnight.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors problems with websites and apps, received over 80,000 reports regarding WhatsApp outages over a short period. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp wrote, "We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible."

Netizens also took to social media platform X to report the problem. One user wrote, "Everyone rushing to Twitter X to know if WhatsApp and Instagram are really down."

"Absolutely Nobody: Meta users Running to twitter to Confirm whether WhatsApp is down," another person reacted with a meme.

"Apparently the Apple App Store is down. Earlier Instagram had issues and WhatsApp as well. Anyone else having issues? What is going on?? Weird shit," the third user commented.

"Le Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram servers after knowing that they'll are down," the fourth person reacted.

However, the issue was resolved after four years and the messaging app was back to normal services. "And we're back. Happy chatting!" WhatsApp informed.

(Please check back for more updates)

