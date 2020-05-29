Popular instant messaging application, WhatsApp is facing another scam where users are being duped into giving away their WhatsApp one time verification passwords. These accounts are posing as the technical team of WhatsApp and even use the official logo as the profile picture. WhatsApp users are advised not to pay heed to such texts asking for passwords of any kind.

WhatsApp’s feature tracking website, WABetaInfo received an inquiry by a user about a suspicious message that they received by a chat which called itself WhatsApp. In the message, they posed to be WhatsApp’s technical team and asked for the verification code that users receive while activating their WhatsApp account on a new device. This is done to hack into a person’s WhatsApp account.

Every time a user registers a device, they have to enter the one time password to start using WhatsApp. This verification process was put in place to curb hackers from getting into the accounts. WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp rarely uses their official WhatsApp account to convey messages. Even if the instant messaging application does send a message, it will be sent from their verified account. To recognize a verified account, the user can look for a green tick alongside the name of the account.

WhatsApp claims that they never ask for sensitive and personal information like passwords for any reason. Even if the user falls into the trap of such a scam and ends up losing access to their own WhatsApp account, they can re-verify their account and claim it back. For now, WhatsApp can only be used on a single device.

The instant messaging application is working on increasing support for multiple devices in future. Recently, the feature was spotted on the application’s beta version. This will allow users to log into two separate devices with the same account.

