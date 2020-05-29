WhatsApp scam: Hackers claim to be technical team, to steal passwords

Every time a user registers a device, they have to enter the one time password to start using WhatsApp. This verification process was put in place to curb hackers from getting into the accounts. WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp rarely uses their official WhatsApp account to convey messages. Even if the instant messaging application does send a message, it will be sent from their verified account. To recognize a verified account, the user can look for a green tick alongside the name of the account.