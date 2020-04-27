WhatsApp sees 70% drop in 'highly forwarded messages' after imposing limits

WhatsApp witnessed a huge drop in its viral message forwarding message feature after the Facebook-owned social messaging application imposed restrictions on the number of times a user could forward the same message to others.

WhatsApp said that after imposing limits, there was a drop of 70% in the 'highly forwarded messages' criteria globally. The decision to limit the flow of forwarded messages among users comes in order to curb the spread of viral and fake messages across its platform, especially during the time when the most parts of the world is under lockdown due to the novel coronaviurs outbreak.

The company said that this change is therefore, helping to protect chat and personal information shared via the app. “WhatsApp is committed to doing our part to tackle viral messages. We recently introduced a limit to sharing ‘highly forwarded messages’ to just one chat. Since putting into place this new limit, globally there has been a 70% reduction in the number of highly forwarded messages sent on WhatsApp. This change is helping keep WhatsApp a place for personal and private conversations," a WhatsApp spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had introduced a restriction earlier this month which allowed users to forward a message to only one user or group at a time. The limit will kick in once a message has been forwarded on the platform five times, after which, a message can be forwarded to either one WhatsApp group or an individual at a time. The move meant to slow the spread of false information dramatically.

Apart from that, amid lockdown, WhatsApp has been trying to improve the user experience in order to cater to its 2 billion users across the world. It has added a number of features such as verification of forwarded messages, which is yet to be released, increased the number of participants on a WhatsApp Group Video calling from four to eight, and many more.

