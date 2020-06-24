It looks like the fear of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Apple's mobile messaging service iMessage being the "biggest competitor by far" was real. Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 14, on Monday through the virtual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The company unveiled new features of the operating system and one thing that stood out was how the Cupertino-based tech is equipping iMessage to take on WhatsApp and Facebook's Messenger.

These are the new features in Apple's iMessage:.

Start a thread: In groups, you can now reply directly to a specific message that can be viewed as threads. For example, if a user is engaged in a group conversation, instead of replying to a text within the overall group, iPhone users can comment on a specific message, starting a thread within that message.

Mentions: Apple also introduced Mentions, where you directly type in their name and they'll be notified specifically.

Pinned conversations: Pin up to nine conversations to the top of your conversation list for easy access to them.

Group photos: You'll also be able to customize the group photo at the top and see group members' photo around it..

New Memoji styles: There are new Memoji features (including a face mask), and a few new sticker options.

Apple has reportedly also filed for a new patent for iMessage where users can edit text messages that have already sent. The US Patent and Trademark Office recently published a new patent application by Apple which describes the ability to fully edit sent text messages via iMessage.

The next major version of iOS will be released later this year.

