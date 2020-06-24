It looks like the fear of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Apple's mobile messaging service iMessage being the "biggest competitor by far" was real. Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 14, on Monday through the virtual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The company unveiled new features of the operating system and one thing that stood out was how the Cupertino-based tech is equipping iMessage to take on WhatsApp and Facebook's Messenger.