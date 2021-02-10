WhatsApp shares 4 ways to keep your privates chats safe and secure

The facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday shared four ways a user can keep their chats 'safe, secure and private'. The message came on #SaferInternetDay, on which the company renewed its commitment to users to protect their privacy. WhatsApp is in the eye of the storm over its privacy update, that although have been stalled until May after backlash.

"We’re committed to your privacy. Here are four great ways to keep your WhatsApp chats safe, secure and private," the messaging app tweeted.

1) Enable two-step verification

Two-step verification is an optional feature to add a PIN to your account, making it super-duper secure. Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds more security to your WhatsApp account. You’ll see the two-step verification screen after you successfully register your phone number on WhatsApp.

How to do it?

Open WhatsApp Settings

Tap Account > Two-step verification > Enable.

Enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it.

Provide an email address you can access or tap Skip if you don't want to add an email address.

Tap Next.

Confirm the email address and tap Save or Done.

2) You have control over who can add you to a group

You can pick ‘everyone’, just your contacts, or you can select which of your contacts can add you to a group.

Go to WhatsApp Settings: On Android: Tap More options > Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

On iPhone: Tap Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

3) Report Spam

Been messaged by someone who isn’t in your contacts list? Does it look spammy or suspicious? You can report it quickly and easily.

4) Profile

Choose how you show up. You can set your profile photo, ‘last seen’, and your ‘about info’, to be seen by everyone, only your contacts, or no one at all.

The messaging app has again reminded everyone that their chats are completely private and no one can see them, not even the platform.

