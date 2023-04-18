WhatsApp, Signal and other chiefs write an open letter slamming the UK's online safety bill. Full text here4 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:36 PM IST
- The letter dated April 17, 2023 has been signed by CEOs and CTOs of other social media companies. They are Matthew Hodgson, CEO, Element, Alex Linton, Director, OPTF/Session, Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal, Martin Blatter, CEO, Threema, Ofir Eyal, CEO, Viber and Alan Duric, CTO, Wire.
UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently introduced an Online Safety bill that requires search engines and social media platforms to remove illegal content such as child sexual abuse or terrorism. However, internet companies are claiming that it may result in breaking end-to-end encryption on private messaging platforms.
