UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently introduced an Online Safety bill that requires search engines and social media platforms to remove illegal content such as child sexual abuse or terrorism. However, internet companies are claiming that it may result in breaking end-to-end encryption on private messaging platforms.
UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently introduced an Online Safety bill that requires search engines and social media platforms to remove illegal content such as child sexual abuse or terrorism. However, internet companies are claiming that it may result in breaking end-to-end encryption on private messaging platforms.
WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, has written an open letter against the controversial bill where he seeks to address the risks that the Online Safety Bill poses.
WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, has written an open letter against the controversial bill where he seeks to address the risks that the Online Safety Bill poses.
The letter dated April 17, 2023 has been signed by CEOs and CTOs of other social media companies. They are Matthew Hodgson, CEO, Element, Alex Linton, Director, OPTF/Session, Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal, Martin Blatter, CEO, Threema, Ofir Eyal, CEO, Viber and Alan Duric, CTO, Wire.
The letter dated April 17, 2023 has been signed by CEOs and CTOs of other social media companies. They are Matthew Hodgson, CEO, Element, Alex Linton, Director, OPTF/Session, Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal, Martin Blatter, CEO, Threema, Ofir Eyal, CEO, Viber and Alan Duric, CTO, Wire.
Here’s the full text of the open letter
Here’s the full text of the open letter
When we share what we’re working on here it's usually about new features or products we're building. Today we’re writing about a troubling development in the United Kingdom that everyone needs to know about.
When we share what we’re working on here it's usually about new features or products we're building. Today we’re writing about a troubling development in the United Kingdom that everyone needs to know about.
The UK government is currently considering new legislation that opens the door to trying to force technology companies to break end-to-end encryption on private messaging services. The law could give an unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world.
The UK government is currently considering new legislation that opens the door to trying to force technology companies to break end-to-end encryption on private messaging services. The law could give an unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world.
We don’t think any company, government or person should have the power to read your personal messages and we’ll continue to defend encryption technology. We’re proud to stand with other technology companies in our industry pushing back against the misguided parts of this law that would make people in the UK and around the world less safe.
We don’t think any company, government or person should have the power to read your personal messages and we’ll continue to defend encryption technology. We’re proud to stand with other technology companies in our industry pushing back against the misguided parts of this law that would make people in the UK and around the world less safe.