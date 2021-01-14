WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and iMessage: Choosing a private encrypted chat app

WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and iMessage: Choosing a private encrypted chat app7 min read . 10:44 AM IST
- After a user-policy change and a social-media crackdown, independent messaging apps Signal and Telegram are experiencing a surge in downloads
Two apps—Signal and Telegram—are currently the No. 1 and No. 2 free app downloads in Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Millions of users flocked to the chat apps in recent weeks, according to data from Apptopia and Sensor Tower. There are a few factors behind the surge.
One is concern over a privacy-policy update for the Facebook Inc.-owned WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the deplatforming of President Trump from prominent social networks following the U.S. Capitol riot has driven people to seek communication tools without moderators and external visibility.
