WhatsApp starts rolling out new Mute Video feature to beta testers: Details here

WhatsApp was reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to mute a video before sending it to their contact. The instant messaging application is rolling out this feature to the beta testers of WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo, a website that keeps track of the new features introduced in the beta version of the application, claims that the mute video option is being rolled out to beta users.

While the feature might be spotted in different versions of the application, users should update the app to the latest 2.21.3.13 beta version to make use of the new feature.

The new mute video option can be found on the "edit video" section on the app. The feature will be beneficial for users who want to send a video but don't want to include the audio in the file.

The application is out of the development state and has entered the testing phase. Once the features has been tested, it is expected to surface on the stable version of the instant messaging application.

WhatsApp recently announced a new safety feature for WhatsApp Web and desktop users. With the help of this new feature, the user will be able to have better control over the desktop version of the app. The user will also be able to log out from any desktop by using their primary smartphone.

In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account you will be asked to use your face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device. A notice will pop on your phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time.

The face and fingerprint authentication takes place on your device. WhatsApp claims that it cannot access the biometric information stored by your device's operating system.









