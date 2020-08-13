WhatsApp has dropped one of its ongoing and much-awaited developing feature "vacation mode" that would have allowed you to completely ignore your archived chats, according to a report.

According to a WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp’s beta version the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform was working on the vacation mode feature since 2018, but it has now been "abandoned," it said in a tweet.

Vacation mode was a feature under development for iOS and Android some months ago.



The development has been abandoned. 😔 pic.twitter.com/SzFhhYr0dr — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 12, 2020

What is vacation mode feature?

Planned to be released in both Android and iOS smartphones earlier, the vacation mode feature essentially would have let you completely ignore your archived chats on the messaging platform, according to your convenience.

For the time being, the chats that your archive simply go at the bottom of your chat list or your archives chat folder. However, it comes right back up when a new message comes via those chats. The vacation mode feature would simply disallow the chats to appear on the top inspite of new messages on them.

To recall, this feature was first spotted by the blog in October 2018.

Although this feature would have been quite similar to the current mute chat option where you can mute notifications from particular chats unless you manually open the chat platform to check, the latter feature still keeps the muted chats in the same order of the chats, ie, it does not drag it at the bottom like in the case for archives chats.

WhatsApp is also working on letting users mute chats forever by removing the current one-year limit. This feature might come in handy for people who are part of unwanted groups that for some reason they cannot leave and will thus, allow users to mute groups indefinitely.

However, the feature still shows to be "under-development" and there has been no official announcement of a stable version release for the users by the company yet.

Meanwhile, the blog has re-spotted a feature that allows users to send text messages that disappear after a set period of time. When the feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, there were no details provided to the user. However, the latest update shows that WhatsApp maybe closing up to the final version of the feature.

WhatsApp might soon introduce the feature in the future updates.

