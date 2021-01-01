WhatsApp stops working on these Android, iOS phones from today: Check list here

WhatsApp will stop working on a number of Android and iOS smartphones from today, according to its FAQ section as the company will withdraw support for older versions of the OS from 1 January, 2021.

This comes in the backdrop of Facebook-messaging app stating earlier that it has always maintained that "For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest software version of Android or iOS and all other compatible software."

According to the information on WhatsApp FAQ section, WhatsApp will only be compatible with phones running Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer as well as iPhones running on iOS 9 and newer.

For Android phones, models including HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr or even the Samsung Galaxy S2 will no longer be able to have WhatsApp.

For iPhones, iPhone 4 and earlier models will not support WhatsApp soon. Models 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later to continue using WhatsApp.

In case of the 6S, 6S Plus and the first generation iPhone SE, they are the last to support the latest version of the newly released iOS 14.

Apart from this, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform will keep the app running for select phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 OS or newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, it said.

Furthermore, WhatsApp also said that there's no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, it provides the option to export your chat history as an email attachment.

How to know your current OS version:

In order to find out your current operating system for phone, iPhone users can go to Settings > General > About, to find out the iOS version.

For Android users, you can go to Settings and then on About Phone (which is probably at the end of the section) to see which Android version your smartphone is running on.

Every year-end, WhatsApp ends support for older iOS and Android smartphones. In 2020 beginning, WhatsApp stopped working for Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 operating system and lower as well as iPhones running on iOS 8 and lower.

It also stressed on the fact that these older versions of Android and iOS operating systems "can no longer create new accounts, nor re-verify existing accounts after February 1, 2020."

