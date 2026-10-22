WhatsApp, Telegram SIM binding rules from January 1, 2027: Who will be affected in India?

WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps may face new access restrictions in India as the government prepares to implement SIM-binding rules from January 1, 2027. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued guidelines requiring the covered platforms to integrate the accounts with the live SIMs used for registration by December 31, 2026. The rules are to prevent cyber fraud using Indian mobile numbers.

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Under the new regulation, messaging services should ensure that accounts are associated with the registered SIM card that is installed in the device. This may impact the users of WhatsApp or Telegram over Wi-Fi without their registered SIMs, and those who use more than one device or often change their SIM cards. The DoT issued the directive on November 28, 2025, under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules. However, the precise impact on individual devices will depend on how platforms implement the requirements.

What is SIM binding, and why is the government introducing it? Like the others, most messaging apps will use a one-time SMS code to verify your number. Users are usually able to retain access to their accounts even if they remove or disable the SIM card. SIM binding is designed to overcome this by ensuring the SIM card is activated and in the device.

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According to the Ministry of Communications, cybercriminals exploit this gap to commit digital fraud, including scams involving callers impersonating government officials. Last year, losses from cyber fraud accounted for more than ₹22,800 crore, the ministry said. The rules will enhance traceability and stop misuse of telecom identifiers, the government says.

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Which messaging apps are covered by the new rules? As per the order, the covered apps include WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat and Signal. The impact on WhatsApp's user base in India, estimated to be in the range of 500 million, could be significant.

It is possible that the compliance requirements and their implementation could vary between platforms. According to reports, WhatsApp has now started beta testing SIM binding on Android.

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How will SIM binding affect WhatsApp Web and other devices? Removing a registered SIM, disabling a number or sending messages from a device without a SIM may disrupt users. Additionally, people who travel overseas often or change their phones frequently or use only Wi-Fi on their tablets may want to make adjustments as well.

The DoT has revised another part of the directive. The earlier idea of logging users out of Web sessions every six hours has been removed and replaced with a risk-based logout requirement. This translates to no more automatic logouts every six hours.

What happens if messaging apps fail to comply? Platforms that fail to comply with the requirements may be subject to the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024.

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According to a survey conducted by CUTS International, 80% of consumers and over 60% of small businesses were anticipating disruption due to SIM binding. The DoT also intends to launch an MNV platform to verify phone numbers to ensure that they belong to legitimate users.

It's important for users to be aware that it's reported as an operational start date (after the compliance date of December 31, 2026). The rules don't say that all WhatsApp or Telegram accounts will stop functioning on that day. The actual impact will depend on platform compliance and how SIM verification is enforced.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.