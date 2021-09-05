WhatsApp has been spotted testing new chat bubbles for users on iOS. The new design is already being used for Android users on the beta application. iPhone users on the beta version of the instant messaging application are also expected to get the update soon.

Also read: WhatsApp: New feature spotted which can change how you react to messages

According to WABetaInfo, a site that tracks new features of the instant messaging application, Android users on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 had received this new design change and now iOS users are also getting the update

Many users may not notice the change at a glance but the chat bubbles have become larger and even the background colour of the bubbles have been changed which makes it easier to read the font.

Also read: WhatsApp: How to transfer backup chats from iPhone to Samsung phone

Here's a screenshot of the new design in both dark and light themes:

View Full Image The chat bubbles are larger

WhatsApp is also testing a new way to react to messages within the chat. While earlier, users had to type and select their preferred emoji, users will be able to just tap and hold on a message and then select their reaction from the emojis. This feature has been in use on Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.